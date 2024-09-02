Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $272.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073 shares of company stock worth $273,720 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

