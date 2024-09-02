Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 150,563 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,519,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $94.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.