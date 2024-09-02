Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $416,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $449.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

