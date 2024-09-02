Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 18,025 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 325,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,058,000 after buying an additional 294,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

