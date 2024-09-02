Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 6,949 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $72.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $73.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

