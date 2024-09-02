Rubrik (RBRK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect Rubrik to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, analysts expect Rubrik to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rubrik Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of RBRK opened at $34.82 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.