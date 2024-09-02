Rubrik (RBRK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect Rubrik to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, analysts expect Rubrik to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBRK opened at $34.82 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

