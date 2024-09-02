Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,922,223,000 after buying an additional 736,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

