Schibsted ASA (SBSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5459 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Schibsted ASA Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:SBSNY opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

