Schibsted ASA (SBSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5459 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Schibsted ASA Trading Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:SBSNY opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $42.90.
About Schibsted ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.