Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.