Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 903,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Schneider National by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

