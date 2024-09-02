Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHQ stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

