Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,039 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

