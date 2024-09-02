Scott & Selber Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

