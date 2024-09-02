SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Review

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEEK 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 6 28 1 2.86

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $203.74, indicating a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than SEEK.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEEK N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEEK N/A N/A N/A $1.14 27.77 Alphabet $307.39 billion 6.54 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.06

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than SEEK. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats SEEK on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks. It also owns and manages seek, JobsDB, JobStreet, catho, and occmundial platforms. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of investments in the human capital management industry. SEEK Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

