Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) CEO Sells $283,500.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Semler Scientific Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SMLR opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $186.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.00. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $53.38.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 25.62%.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
