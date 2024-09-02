Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) CEO Sells $283,500.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMLR opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $186.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.00. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 58.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 92,851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,282 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 486.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

