Semus Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $165.98.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.