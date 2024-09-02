Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Sells $207,000.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $136.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $762.89 million and a P/E ratio of 59.75. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $140.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SEZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

