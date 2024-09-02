Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after buying an additional 793,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

