Short Interest in 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Declines By 9.3%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.

4imprint Group Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

