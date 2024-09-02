Short Interest in 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Declines By 9.3%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.
4imprint Group Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10.
4imprint Group Company Profile
