Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Grows By 7.7%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,837,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 5,420,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.5 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

