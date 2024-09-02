Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 8.2%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BCEKF stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

