Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 8.2%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BCEKF stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
