Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Expands By 20.0%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.49. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

