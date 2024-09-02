Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Increases By 6.8%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Stock Up 8.0 %
Bucher Industries stock opened at $463.10 on Monday. Bucher Industries has a 12-month low of $390.00 and a 12-month high of $463.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.84.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.