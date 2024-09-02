Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Decreases By 6.5%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.13.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $130.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

