Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Declines By 6.8%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 742,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

