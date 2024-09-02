Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Declines By 6.0%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

CYD opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Stories

