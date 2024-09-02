Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Decreases By 6.8%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELDN

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.