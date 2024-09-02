Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Declines By 10.7%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.01 on Monday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

