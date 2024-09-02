Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Declines By 10.7%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.01 on Monday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.