Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declines By 5.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 15,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74,915 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

HL opened at $5.93 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

