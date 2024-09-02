Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Declines By 17.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 1,896,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,211.0 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

