Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expands By 19.6%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.7 %

HI opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,605,000 after buying an additional 120,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

