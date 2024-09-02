Short Interest in HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Expands By 9.0%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,571,600 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 7,862,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 252.1 days.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance
OTCMKTS HKCVF opened at $0.62 on Monday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile
