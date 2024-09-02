Short Interest in HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Expands By 9.0%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,571,600 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 7,862,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 252.1 days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance

OTCMKTS HKCVF opened at $0.62 on Monday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts.

