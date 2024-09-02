Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Drops By 9.0%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,457,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 5,995,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,579.0 days.

Idorsia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

