Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 10.7%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
