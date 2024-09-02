Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 10.7%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

