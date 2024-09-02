Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 10.7%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.5 days.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF opened at $29.61 on Monday. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

