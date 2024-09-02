Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 10.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
