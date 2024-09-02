Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 10.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ITV alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITV

ITV Stock Performance

ITV Company Profile

Shares of ITV stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.