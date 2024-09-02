Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Drops By 6.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,180,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 28,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ JD opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $114,009,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,477,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

