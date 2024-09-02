Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Drops By 9.3%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kakaku.com Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of Kakaku.com stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.75.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
