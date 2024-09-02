Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Drops By 9.3%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kakaku.com Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Kakaku.com stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.75.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

