Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Increases By 14.9%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 10,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LVS opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

