Short Interest in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Rises By 8.8%

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

LENZ stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LENZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

