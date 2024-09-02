Short Interest in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Increases By 7.2%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 47,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,497 shares of company stock worth $392,157. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 1,188,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYFT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

