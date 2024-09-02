Sienna Senior Living (SIA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE: SIA) in the last few weeks:

8/29/2024 – Sienna Senior Living was given a new C$17.50 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

8/12/2024 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Sienna Senior Living was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Sienna Senior Living was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.3424842 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

