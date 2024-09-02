Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.