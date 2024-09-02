Signaturefd LLC Buys 98 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Watsco by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $475.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

