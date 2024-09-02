Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $9,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.