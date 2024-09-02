Signaturefd LLC Has $202,000 Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

