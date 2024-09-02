Signaturefd LLC Has $208,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,467 shares of company stock worth $1,726,313. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $13.88 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

