Signaturefd LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RB Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in RB Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $87.45.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.