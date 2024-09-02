Signaturefd LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after acquiring an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,212,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,038,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in KT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,225,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 44,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 133,570 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

