Signaturefd LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Black Hills by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 170,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $59.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.